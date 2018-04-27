KOLLAM: At a time when the CPI talks about fighting the political tsunami created by the BJP, the organisational report, accessed by Express, lays bare the party’s weaknesses. Factionalism, lethargy, poor election strategy and shrinking support base are some of the major problems mentioned in the draft resolution. The report speaks about the need for party units to explore new areas and utilise social media for publicity. It suggests the use of pictures of Indian Left martyrs along with that of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in publicity banners.

The draft prepared by organisation department convener K Narayana makes a special mention of leaders indulging in wasteful discussions at party offices. “There are some comrades who believe in continuous mass movement, some others in economic battles, a few who believe in representation on various issues without involving victims or beneficiaries and others confine to political reports and conducting political classes,” says the report.

The draft says factionalism is weakening the party. Ego, greed for posts and hatred have led to factionalism. The disease (factionalism) should be diagnosed at the primary stage and can be cured through inner-party democracy, says the report. It suggests the application of democratic centralism.

“Criticism, self-criticism and frank discussions are slowly getting reduced. Individualism is developing and collective functioning is getting diminished day by day,” says the report.

Kanhaiya pitches for positive spin

Kollam: Student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who indicated his willingness to take the plunge in the Lok Sabha polls due next year, said the Left bloc should be able to translate the anti-BJP sentiment building up into votes. Kanhaiya’s comments came in the wake of the draft organisational report which said the party could not devise the right strategy to win elections. Kanhaiya hailed the CPI’s resolution for forging an alliance with the Congress. “I have often talked about a political truck with the Congress ever since I was released from jail in 2016. Against the BJP’s vote share of 31 per cent, a united Opposition garnered 69 per cent,” he said. Nonetheless, forming an electoral alliance with the Congress can prove tricky for the Left in states such as Kerala, he said.