KOZHIKODE: The construction of a new party office in Perambra by CPI workers allegedly levelling ‘nanjai’ (wetland) land has pushed them into a fresh controversy. It has already drawn ire from other political parties after a private news channel broke the story. But CPI mandalam secretary P K Suresh denied allegation. He said the land was bought by the party in 2013.

“The panchayat has granted us building permission in 2014 which was renewed in 2017. The land is not wetland and we have not levelled any land in the area. We have all documents to prove this,” he said. Suresh said it is true the panchayat secretary has sent us a letter stating the documents of the land have to be submitted or else the building permit will be cancelled.

“The notice was sent to me in April. I have replied to the notice,” he said. He added the issue was dug out to tarnish the image of the party especially when the Party Congress is progressing at Kollam. “Anyhow, we will be calling a press meet in the coming days. All documents of the land will be brought before the public then,” he said. Suresh said the construction of the building is almost over and the inauguration of the party office will be held on May 6 by party state secretary Kanam Rajendran.