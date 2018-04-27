THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at attaining zero accidents, the Safe Corridor Demonstration Project (SCDP) of Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) was launched on the Adoor-Kazhakootam stretch last year.

Considering the need to upgrade the infrastructural facilities of state-run hospitals in this reach under the project, the Health Department has now come forward with a proposal for five-hospitals in the said reach.

Setting the wheels in motion in this regard, the department has constituted a four-member technical committee for helping out the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMCL) for the procurement of equipment under the project.

“In five government hospitals (at Adoor, Vamanapuram, Kottarakkara, Kannyakulangara and Thiruvananthapuram MCH) infrastructural facilities for trauma care will be upgraded. Considering the fact each hospital’s needs may vary, we have appointed a four-member technical committee to look into the same and come out with a guideline,” said an officer with the Directorate of Health Services (DHS).

The four-member committee comprises Professor of Surgery K V Viswanathan of Thiruvananthapuram MCH; Srikanth D, State Nodal Officer, Trauma Care, DHS; G Sureshkumar, Technical Officer, Directorate of Medical Education; and Narendranath K R, Deputy Manager, Equipment Division, KMCL.

SCDP, a multi-sectoral road safety initiative is a Rs 146.6 crore project. Funded by the World Bank, it is being implemented through various stakeholder departments like the police, health, transport, education and PWD.

Whereas the overall management is vested with the Kerala Road Safety Authority. According to National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), which is associating with the project, SCDP mainly comprises road upgradation, road safety management and institutional strengthening.

The NATPAC further adds that back in 2014, it had conducted a study into the accident scenario in the project area, trauma care facilities and road safety audit.