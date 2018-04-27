Even amidst all the confusion and the last minute allocation of permit, the fireworks display did not lose sheen. | Albin Mathew

THRISSUR: Thrissur Pooram festivities concluded on Thursday with the presiding deities of the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu temples bidding ritualistic farewell to Vadakkunnathan, promising to meet next year. On the concluding day, the pooram is called 'Thattaka Pooram' which is the celebration of the local people. On pooram day, women residents of the city are unable to enjoy the festivities as they are busy hosting relatives and friends who arrive to enjoy the pooram.

But the 'Thattaka Pooram' is noted for the participation of women who gather in large numbers to enjoy it. Devaswoms of Thiruvambady, Paramekkavu and associate temples provide rice gruel to devotees.

On Thursday, pooram processions started from the temples at 8 am and reached Sreemoolasthanam at the Vadakkunnathan temple. Similar to the kudamattom held on Thrissur Pooram, 15 caparisoned elephants representing the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu devaswoms lined up face to face at noon as deities of both temples bid farewell to Vadakkunnathan.

Representatives of the pooram committees of the two temples announced next year's Thrissur Pooram will be held on May 13. District Collector A Kowsigan, IG M R Ajith Kumar and City Police Commissioner Rahul R Nair were present.