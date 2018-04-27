Home States Kerala

Latvian woman's death: Male sex worker in custody

The suspects including a male sex worker - all are from Kovalam and nearby areas - were taken into custody by police.

Published: 27th April 2018 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Latvian national Liga Skromane (right) with her sister Ilze | File photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A male sex worker was taken into custody in connection with the mysterious death of Latvian tourist Liga Skromane, in the Kerala capital. The Investigation team suspects that she was murdered.

A day after DNA reports confirmed that the decomposed body found among bushes at Panathura near Thiruvallam was that of Latvian national Liga Skromane, the special investigation team has taken about nine suspects into the custody for interrogation.

The suspects including a male sex worker - all are from Kovalam and nearby areas - were taken into custody by police. There are indications that Liga was strangulated to death by suspected anti-socials for criminals. The police also verifying whether Liga had undergone any sexual harassment.

Sources said that a boat was also identified by the police in which Liga was brought to the secluded place at Panathura by the suspects. Forensic experts have started examining the crime spot and checking the fingerprints on the boat. Liga was told to smoke some hallucinatory drugs by the culprits. It's suspected that she might have been sexually assaulted before being strangulated to death, sources revealed.

City police commissioner  P Prakash told Express that the confirmation of the sexual assault was yet to be investigated. "We have almost confirmed that Liga was murdered. So we have taken many persons in Kovalam area who have criminal records into custody for interrogation. But we can't confirm that Liga was sexually abused, Hopefully, we will get a strong lead very soon", Prakash said.

Earlier, three local fishermen who said they heard a local woman telling another person she saw Liga walking through the seaside and entering the place.

Meanwhile, Liga's younger sister Ilze Skromane called on State Police Chief. She's reportedly convinced about the police investigation. Liga, who was suffering from post-traumatic depression, went missing from Kovalam on March 14 after she reached the beach leaving from an Ayurveda healing centre at Pothencode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
sexual harassment Latvian woman's death Kerala
More from this section
Handcuffs

2005 Kalamassery bus burning case: Fourth accused deported from Saudi Arabia, arrested in Delhi

EVM, Voting

Chengannur bypoll: State Election Commission gives breather to fronts

Kerala: Thrissur Pooram concludes with a bang, to be held on May 13 next year

IPL2018
Videos
File: In this Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he welcomes him at a hotel in Ahmadabad, India. | AP
Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi hold one-on-one meeting
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks on prior to the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal FC and Atletico Madrid at the Arsenal stadium in London, Britain, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Wenger's 'bitter taste' after Atleti draw, Simeone praises his 'heroes'
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures