Latvian woman's death: Male sex worker in custody

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A male sex worker was taken into custody in connection with the mysterious death of Latvian tourist Liga Skromane, in the Kerala capital. The Investigation team suspects that she was murdered.

A day after DNA reports confirmed that the decomposed body found among bushes at Panathura near Thiruvallam was that of Latvian national Liga Skromane, the special investigation team has taken about nine suspects into the custody for interrogation.

The suspects including a male sex worker - all are from Kovalam and nearby areas - were taken into custody by police. There are indications that Liga was strangulated to death by suspected anti-socials for criminals. The police also verifying whether Liga had undergone any sexual harassment.

Sources said that a boat was also identified by the police in which Liga was brought to the secluded place at Panathura by the suspects. Forensic experts have started examining the crime spot and checking the fingerprints on the boat. Liga was told to smoke some hallucinatory drugs by the culprits. It's suspected that she might have been sexually assaulted before being strangulated to death, sources revealed.

City police commissioner P Prakash told Express that the confirmation of the sexual assault was yet to be investigated. "We have almost confirmed that Liga was murdered. So we have taken many persons in Kovalam area who have criminal records into custody for interrogation. But we can't confirm that Liga was sexually abused, Hopefully, we will get a strong lead very soon", Prakash said.

Earlier, three local fishermen who said they heard a local woman telling another person she saw Liga walking through the seaside and entering the place.

Meanwhile, Liga's younger sister Ilze Skromane called on State Police Chief. She's reportedly convinced about the police investigation. Liga, who was suffering from post-traumatic depression, went missing from Kovalam on March 14 after she reached the beach leaving from an Ayurveda healing centre at Pothencode.