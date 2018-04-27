Home States Kerala

Maoists threaten to kill Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, case registered

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By IANS

THRISSUR: Maoists on Friday issued a poster calling for death to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying he has failed the adivasis.

An officer from Pazhayannur police station near here bordering Palakkad district said the poster was stuck at a workshop. It read: "Vijayan's head will be cut off."

As the police could not register a case on its own, it moved the Wadakanchery Magisterial Court. A probe has begun. The poster was reportedly issued by the "Kerala chapter of Naxalbari".

The contents of the poster touches upon the custodial torture and later death of a youth and the beating to death of an adivasi youth by a group of people near a forest area.

S.R. Sreejit, 26, who was taken into police custody in connection with the suicide of a 52-year-old CPI-M sympathiser, died in a hospital on April 9 allegedly after he was beaten up in custody.

In February, a mentally ill adivasi man, Madhu, died after he was assaulted by a mob in Palakkad district.

The poster said that even the basic ration meant for the adivasis was not being distributed properly. Hence it was time to kill Vijayan.

