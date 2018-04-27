KANNUR: Soumya, the Pinarayi native who allegedly killed her daughters and parents, revealed during interrogation on Thursday that her initial plan was to feed them othalanga, a poisonous fruit. As she couldn’t carry out the plan, she opted for the easier way of killing them with rat poison.

It was during a visit to her sister’s house in Kollam that the idea occurred to her to murder her family members with the poisonous fruit. If the plan had worked out, she thought, she could easily slip through by claiming they had eaten it by mistake. But, it didn’t work out.

A police team led by ASP Chaithra Theresa John and CI K E Premachandran are interrogating Soumya. They are also questioning three men, including two youths who allegedly had affairs with Soumya. The police have doubts that they might have had a hand in the murders. They are also verifying the phone records of some people who are said to have some connections with her.

The probe is also focusing on why doctors failed to detect the poison when members of a same family had died in similar circumstances. Though Soumya said she alone was responsible, cops haven’t ruled out the possibility of others being involved.