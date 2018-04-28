Home States Kerala

Former Kerala Minister​ Thomas Chandy elected as state NCP president

Chandy, who faced encroachment allegations, had resigned as state Transport Minister from the CPI(M)-led LDF government headed by Pinarayi Vijayan in November last year.

NCP Leader Thomas Chandy (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Former Kerala Minister Thomas Chandy was today elected as the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party sources said.

His name was suggested by the NCP central leadership at the state general body meeting of the party at nearby Nedumbassery this afternoon, they said.

He replaces veteran leader T P Peethambaran Master.

Party leader P K Rajan is the new Vice President.

The meeting, held in the presence of senior party leader Praful Patel, also elected Babu Karthikeyan as the treasurer.

A 41 member state executive was also constituted in the meeting, sources said.

