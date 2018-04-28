IGNOU distances itself from students’ woes in Kerala

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Not everybody gets a chance to continue their higher studies in the regular colleges and the reason may be many. The only avenues that provide this group with an opportunity to pursue their higher studies are the open universities that conduct courses under the distance education mode. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), with three centres, is the largest distance education provider in the state. However, the students who have joined various courses being conducted by the university are not a happy lot.

According to Ancy Mathew (name changed), who has joined the Masters in Extension and Development Studies, the uncertainty over the study centre assigned for each course is proving to be a great hassle. "When I joined the course I was told to contact the study centre at CMS College in Kottayam for the induction programme. But recently, I was informed that the centre has been changed to the regional office at Kaloor. When I went there, I was told the course has not been included in the induction programme. I don't know what to do," she said. The same sentiment was aired by many other students.

According to them, the problem is not faced by those pursuing the traditional courses. But Geeta Vijayan (name changed) begs to differ. Geeta alleged though they don't have to run around in search of the right study centre, the study plan that they are given by IGNOU is not clear. "We have to muddle through the plan. We are also not given any proper instruction regarding basic details like when, where and how to join for the course," she alleged.

She alleged, once the university issues the ID card, the students are left twiddling their thumbs for a long period of time. "We have to wait for a long time to get any information about our courses and study material. The induction programme is also conducted without any prior notification. Even if they do send a message, it comes in at short notice. It becomes difficult for those staying far away from the study centre to which they are assigned," she said adding the condition in which the course material, that is either couriered or sent via post, arrives is appalling. "The books arrive torn," she alleged.

However, Dr Jalajakumari V T, assistant regional director, IGNOU Kochi regional centre, refuted the allegations. She said: "though the website of the university shows certain courses in the active stage, they are actually not. They might have been activated in the past for the particular study centre. However, it may no longer be available. The problem is a technical one. Since the website is managed by the head office in Delhi, such issues that have to be locally addressed get overlooked. We don't have access to the site. So we are unable to remove courses that are no longer active. "If a student does apply for the course, when he or she approaches us for the completion of the admission formalities, we inform them about the present status of the course and advice them to not take it up," she added.

"But, many students ignore our advice and tell us that since the course doesn't require any practicals they will be able to study if the books are provided. However, once the reality strikes, they pass the buck and blame the university," she said. Each course requires a well qualified academic counsellor. "So if a particular course doesn't have one, it is not activated," she added.

In the case of books, she said the materials arrive from Delhi. "Earlier, the books were provided by the regional centres. But now the HQ sends the course materials. Hence, confusion and delays. But we are rectifying the snags. Ninety per cent of the students get their study materials on time. The delay happens only in the case of those who might be stationed in a place other than the address they have mentioned in their admission forms. But we do ensure the books reach the student," she said.