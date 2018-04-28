Kerala government takes over Pariyaram Medical College Hospital

By Express News Service

KANNUR: At a grand function at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Friday, Health Minister K K Shylaja declared the government had taken over the Medical College. Shylaja said the decision to take over the MCH, including the financial liabilities, showed the willpower of the government. “The dream of the people of North Malabar has come true, she said. Unlike other medical colleges in Kerala, the Pariyaram MCH will function under a self-governing society under the control of the state government. The bylaw of the society is being prepared,” Shylaja said.

It will be prepared with the focus on providing high-quality medical treatment to the public and providing high-end facilities for medical education and research, she said.The administrative responsibility of the hospital will be under a society led by the managing director.

The complete control of the hospital will be vested with the government, said Shylaja. She also handed over the documents of the Medical College to District Collector Mir Muhammad Ali at the function. The minister also inaugurated the art gallery built by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi for the college. T V Rajesh MLA presided over the function. P Karunakaran MP was the chief guest.

Board of Control

A three-member committee, led by District Collector Mir Muhammad Ali, will be in charge of the hospital till the society is formed. Former principal of Calicut Medical College Dr C V Raveendran and IMA former state president Dr V G Pradeep Kumar are the other two members of the administrative committee known as Board of Control.