Kerala: Reports presented, resolutions adopted in CPI party congress

KOLLAM: The draft political resolution, political review report and organisaton report were presented before the delegates explaining the political situation and the action needed to be taken by the CPI, at the 23rd party congress on Friday.

The meeting adopted resolutions against the “anti-labour policies” of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre, importance of saving the banking sector from affecting the economy, and weakening of public sector enterprises.

General secretary Sudhakar Reddy introduced the draft political resolution that took note of the rightward shift taking place in the international arena and underlined the growing resistance movement against the neo-liberal policies headed by international finance capital. It highlighted the Nepal experiment, where the communists jointly came to power and the scope for a similar experience in India. D Raja presented the political review report and K Narayana presented the organisational report.

The political resolution focused on building a broad platform of secular-democratic-left forces to counter the fascist offensives unleashed by the Sangh Parivar.The political review report drew attention to the increasing communal drift and fundamentalism, attacks on education and culture and revival of the Ayodhya Ram temple issue, among others.