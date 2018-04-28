Home States Kerala

Latvian woman's death: Liga strangulated, says postmortem report; SIT on track of suspects

The forensic experts pointed out in the report that blood was clotted in the brain which confirms the possibility of strangulation and bruises spotted on the neck and two legs.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major breakthrough in the sensational Liga Skromane case, the post-mortem report revealed the Latvian was murdered by strangulation. Sources said the report mentioned "severe injury sustained on neck" as the cause of death and, according to the police, it might have caused because of strangulation.

Forensic experts pointed out blood was clotted in the brain, which confirms strangulation. Bruises on two legs indicate a struggle with someone. Since the body was in a decomposed state, the police could not get information whether Liga was sexually assaulted or not. However, the Special Investigation Team have started further proceedings to nab the suspects. Sources said that arrests would take place in two days after getting fool-proof evidence. On Saturday, IG Manoj Abraham also inspected the crime spot based on the forensic report. Speaking to Express, City police commissioner P Prakash said the major finding in the report was strangulation. "We're weighing all aspects. Interrogation is on. We're getting leads based on it. We're expecting a positive result soon," said Prakash.

Earlier, the police seized two fiber boats in which Liga was suspected to have been brought to the secluded place at Vazhamuttom. The forensic experts also examined the fingerprints on the boats confirming the presence of more persons in the place at the time of the incident.

On Friday, the police questioned around 40 persons. Nine persons including a yoga trainer based at Kovalam are suspected to be under custody. The police also verifying whether Liga had undergone any sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, Liga’s younger sister Ilze Skromane told mediapersons she suspects a drug mafia based at Kovalam. “Liga is not used to have such habits. So I suspect some people involving in drug mafia could have approached her with some offers. When she refused, they might have forced her to use. However, I’m satisfied with the police investigation and I hope the culprits will be nabbed soon,” said Ilze. Liga, who suffered post-traumatic depression, went missing from Kovalam on March 14.

Closing in on culprits

40 persons were questioned by the police on Friday
9 persons, including a yoga trainer based at Kovalam, are suspected to be under custody
Liga's sister says she suspects a Kovalam-based drug mafia

