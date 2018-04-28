Home States Kerala

Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia is Miss Glam world

The beauty pageant Indulge Miss Glam World, presented by The New Indian Express in association with Pegasus Events, saw the participation of 39 contestants from around the world.

Published: 28th April 2018 01:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:26 AM

Estefania Garcia of Mexico, the winner of Indulge Miss Glam World, being congratulated by Fahima Kulow from Kenya, the first runner-up, and Aileena Catherin, of India, second runner-up | Albin mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The air smelt of talent and shimmery glamour. It was, wait for it, a vision to behold. The beauties of the entire world were brought into one room. After a week-long grooming session and the much-needed suspense that followed, Miss Mexico Estefania Garcia was crowned Miss Glam World at Adlux International Convention Centre, Angamaly.

The night became more than just winning the Miss Glam World title. It also opened the opportunity for another coveted title: World Ambassador for World Peace.

The evening opened to three final rounds of the pageant. While the participants took over the ramp in attire representing their ethnic cultures in the first round, the second round saw them answering questions prepared by the panel of judges.

In the final round, the participants were asked a common question, which marked the crowning moment of the extravagant event. Between the sessions, dance group Volcano erupted on stage with their never-ending-well of exuberance. The energy brought on stage by dancer-singer duo Saleel and Geo just added to the equation. And all that was needed more was the traditional and international performances by Peruvian dancer Maria, which enthralled the audience.

The beauty pageant Indulge Miss Glam World, presented by The New Indian Express in association with Pegasus Events, saw the participation of 39 contestants from around the world. Participants sashayed down the ramp on Friday and faced the jury after spending hours of grooming led by Ajit Ravi and Jebitha Ajit of Pegasus.

