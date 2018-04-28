Home States Kerala

Miss Glam World: Feeling glam-buoyant

Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday.

Published: 28th April 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Models walk the ramp at Indulge Miss Glam World pageant at Adlux Convention centre in Angamaly on Friday

By Express News Service

Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday.

Miss Mexico Estefania Garcia waltzed her way to the title and a cash prize of Rs 3.5 lakh. Garcia was crowned by His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa Bin Duaij Al Khalifa, actor Isha Talwar and The New Indian Express vice president (marketing) J Vignesh Kumar.

(From right) P Vishnu Kumar, GM Kerala, The New Indian Express, Vinod Mathew, Resident Editor-Kerala, High Court advocate Benny P Thomas, Vignesh Kumar, Vice-President, Marketing (TNIE), Vineeth Kumar Nair, AGM(Marketing) and actor Devan at the Indulge Miss Glam World pageant

Fahima Kulow of Kenya and Aileena Catherine of India were declared the first and second runners-up respectively. While the winner earned the title 'Ambassador for World Peace', the runners-up were named 'Messengers of World Peace'.

Estefania Garcia of Mexico being crowned Indulge Miss Glam World by actor Isha Talwar 

The beauty pageant, presented by The New Indian Express INDULGE in association with Pegasus Events, is considered the first such international event in India in 22 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Miss Glam World Isha Talwar
More from this section

Latvian woman's death: Liga was murdered, confirms SIT

Kerala: Reports presented, resolutions adopted in CPI party congress

Congress flag

Kerala: Clamour grows for shedding vagueness about Congress alliance

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures