Miss Glam World: Feeling glam-buoyant

By Express News Service

Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday.

Miss Mexico Estefania Garcia waltzed her way to the title and a cash prize of Rs 3.5 lakh. Garcia was crowned by His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa Bin Duaij Al Khalifa, actor Isha Talwar and The New Indian Express vice president (marketing) J Vignesh Kumar.

(From right) P Vishnu Kumar, GM Kerala, The New Indian Express, Vinod Mathew, Resident Editor-Kerala, High Court advocate Benny P Thomas, Vignesh Kumar, Vice-President, Marketing (TNIE), Vineeth Kumar Nair, AGM(Marketing) and actor Devan at the Indulge Miss Glam World pageant

Fahima Kulow of Kenya and Aileena Catherine of India were declared the first and second runners-up respectively. While the winner earned the title 'Ambassador for World Peace', the runners-up were named 'Messengers of World Peace'.

Estefania Garcia of Mexico being crowned Indulge Miss Glam World by actor Isha Talwar

The beauty pageant, presented by The New Indian Express INDULGE in association with Pegasus Events, is considered the first such international event in India in 22 years.