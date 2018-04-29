2 youths drown in Periyar near Kalady

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Two youths drowned in the Periyar at Kanjoor, near Kalady, on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Aibin, 20, son of Peter, and Rizwan, 23, son of Salam, both natives of Sreemoolanagaram, near Kalady. Mridul Ramachandran, another youth who was also among the others, had a narrow escape after getting assistance from the local residents.

The incident happened around 3.30 pm on Saturday when the youths were at a bathing ghat at Kanjoor near their home. As per the eyewitnesses' account, Aibin was the first to get trapped in the current and Rizwan also drowned as he tried to save him. Though the local residents tried to help them by throwing a rope, they could only save Mridul, said a police officer.

The bodies have been kept at a private hospital in Kanjoor. The police have initiated inquest proceedings and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Sunday.

Student drowns in Iritty river

Kannur: A 17-year-old boy drowned in the Iritty Kolikkadavu river around 5 pm on Saturday. According to the police, the deceased is Ashwin Shaji, of Kolikkadavu Pattaram Mamoottil, son of Mamoottil Shaji and Sheeja. He was playing in the river with his friends. Though the local residents and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel had taken out his body from the river, his life could not be saved.