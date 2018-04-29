Home States Kerala

Abhay Sahu: A comrade with infectious congeniality, can-do attitude

Abhay Sahu comes across as an affable person who could find an immediate connect with those around.

Published: 29th April 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

CPI leader Abhay Sahoo at the CPI 23rd party congress venue in Kollam on Saturday. Express Photo | BP Deepu

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

KOLLAM: Abhay Sahu comes across as an affable person who could find an immediate connect with those around. This quality has helped him to take thousands of villagers in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha into confidence and successfully launch the campaign against South Korea steel major Posco.Sahu, a member of the CPI national council, is in the city as a delegate to the party congress.Odisha it seems is still angry with Sahu and Posco Pratirodh Sangram Samiti for the state losing out on the Rs 50,000 crore project, arguably the largest FDI in the country.But it is wary of giving a firm commitment to the industries for reviving the project at least till the Lok Sabha and state elections due next year.

“Life has not been easy for me even after Posco pulled out. The state continues to lodge false cases against me and the other villagers,” said Sahu. According to him, some 1,400 people were arraigned in over 300 cases on trumped up cases. Sahu was arrested four times and was put behind bars for three years. He spent four years underground. Though the number of cases against him has gone down from 63 to 56, he is constantly under the watch of investigation agencies and there was a raid on his house last week.But all these did not weaken his resolve and he continues to intervene whenever there is flawed implementation of development ideas.

“We are not against development and industrialisation. But it should be inclusive and we cannot allow destruction in the name of development,” said Sahu. According to him, the people have shown the land could be better utilised for cultivating beetle vines and cashew. He is on a mission to help farmers to get back the land forcibly taken over by the government.“Farming activities in Dhinkia are back to normal. But the people in Nuagaon and Gadakujanga are yet to be allowed entry into their land.” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Abhay Sahu CPI
More from this section

Kerala man lands in trouble over fake call

Kerala: Kollam native municipal chief of Naxal-hit Kirandul

Kerala: No overt mention of ‘Congress’ in CPI’s political motion

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018