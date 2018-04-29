Home States Kerala

Complaint against social worker Aswathy over fund for Latvian national Liga’s search

According to Anil Kumar of Panangode, Aswathy who runs the Jwala Foundation had collected Rs 3.8 lakh from the people at Kovalam.

Latvian national Liga Skromane (right) with her sister Ilze | File photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A trader from Kovalam, where Latvian national Liga Skromane mysteriously disappeared, has lodged a complaint with the DGP against social activist Aswathy for allegedly conducting a fund drive for the search operation to track down the missing woman. According to Anil Kumar of Panangode, Aswathy who runs the Jwala Foundation had collected Rs 3.8 lakh from the people at Kovalam. Besides, she had taken money from Ilze, Liga’s sister.

Anil Kumar alleged Aswathy had used the money to pay the advance for purchasing  five acres of land .The complaint has since been handed over to Range IG Manoj Abraham for a detailed probe.
Aswathy has been asked to present hereself before the Special Branch for questioning.  However,  Aswathy while refuting the charge said it is a ploy by vested interests to dent her image.

Aswathy targeted for speaking against Pinarayi: Chennithala

T’Puram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday said the government was taking revenge on social activist Aswathy Jwala for bringing out the police apathy in tracing Latvian tourist Liga Skromene. “The move to file a police case has unveiled the fascist face of the Pinarayi Vijayan government. The government wants to prevent people from speaking against the CM,” he said.

