CPI may retain Ismail in national executive

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOLLAM:Senior leader K E Ismail, who has been in the eye of a storm at the Malappuram state conference following his remarks in the Control Commission report, could continue in the national executive.

"The state leadership is more interested in keeping him away from state politics. Hence chances are less for him to be removed from the national executive," sources said.

Most probably, Kanhaiya Kumar will come to the national council. Another keenly-watched decision is about the new general secretary. Though Sudhakar Reddy, who has been suffering frmo health-related issues, has offered to step down, he would continue for one more term.

"He has expressed his willingness. But since the party is not able to zero in on another leader of similar stature, he would most probably get another term. Senior leader Atul Kumar Anjaan could be made deputy general secretary in place of Gurudas Dasgupta," said a senior leader. Meanwhile, there are reports that D Raja would also be made deputy general secretary.

As per party norms, 20 per cent of the new faces should come to various units. Though an age bar of 60 years has been set, it may not be strictly followed. Also, there are laid- down norms to accommodate more women in the leadership.

Central leadership draws flak

At the discussions, the central leadership drew flak from delegates for failure to act immediately on various issues and for not following collective decisions. Briefing media on Saturday, senior leader Shameem Faizee said the delegates expressed a general feeling that the party has been moving away from the young generation.

Confusing Party of India

Kanhaiya Kumar, who spoke at the discussion on behalf of the student front, came down heavily on the leadership for its failure to strengthen the party. Taking a dig at party central leadership, the JNU student leader termed the CPI the 'Confusing Party of India' for failing to bring in clarity on its understanding with the Congress.

Stressing the need to strengthen the CPI, Kanhaiya Kumar further pointed out the party should take up Dalit movements and extend its activities to rural India. Instead of focusing on Congress alliance, emphasis should be on strengthening the party, which would lead to Congress coming after the CPI, Kanhaiya told the delegates.