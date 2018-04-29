Kerala: CPI set to inject young blood into its ranks

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: The CPI is gearing up for a generation shift in its leadership as it strives to regain its lost sheen in national politics. As the 23rd Party Congress is set to conclude on Sunday, an array of young leaders from Kerala are expected to make it to Central leadership. General secretary Sudhakar Reddy, however, may continue for another term.

Highly-placed sources confirmed party central secretariat member Pannian Raveendran is likely to step down and national executive member Binoy Viswam could replace him. In all likelihood, Pannian could be made the Control Commission chairman and would be part of the national executive as central leadership's representative.

State leaders C N Chandran, C A Kurian and K Rajan could move out of the national leadership. A number of names, including K P Rajendran, Mullakkara Ratnakaran, P Prasad, P Vasantham and Mahesh Kakkath, are being considered for the national council. Chances are less for C Divakaran to come back to the national executive.