Kerala: Kollam native municipal chief of Naxal-hit Kirandul

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: Barely believable, but true nonetheless. The chairperson of Kirandul municipality in Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-ravaged Dantewada district is Rajimol hailing from Anchalumoodu here. She is here to attend the CPI party congress representing her adopted state.

It was following her marriage to Anil 14 years ago, Raji moved to Chhattisgarh. Clad in a traditional Kerala sari she could be easily mistaken for a delegate from the state till we see her discussing adivasi issues with other delegates from Chhattishgarh in chaste Hindi. Raji said she raised the issues in connection with the adivasis in Dantewada. She is also the vice- president of National Federation of Indian Women, the CPI women’s wing.

Belonging to the Vilayil Kizhakkethil family in whose veins Communism has run deep for successive generations, she was active in student politics while studying at the Fathima Matha National College here. Her husband Anil hailing from Munroe Thuruth, also in the district, is a contractor. Anil is also a comrade and his Communist links helped her reconnect with the party.