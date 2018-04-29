Kerala man lands in trouble over fake call

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man who allegedly called the police impersonating as secretary of the State Human Rights Commission has landed in trouble. The Commission has asked him to appear before it on May 22.

Commission officers said a man rang up the Malayinkeezhu police station on April 23 claiming to be the SHRC secretary. He asked the cops to hospitalise the mentally challenged son of a woman residing at Vizhavoor.The police grew suspicious over the call, contacted the Commission and found the call was fake.