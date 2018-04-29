Kerala: No overt mention of ‘Congress’ in CPI’s political motion

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: No ‘Congress’ alliance on the record, feels the CPI. Following the detailed discussions and deliberations held over the last three days, the CPI party congress has decided against including the term ‘Congress’ in its political resolution even as it mentions the secular, democratic and Left platform against the BJP.

A couple of amendments were moved to include the term to bring in more clarity to the CPI’s approach towards the Congress. However, the party decided not to mention ‘Congress’ along with political or electoral alliance. A decision on such matters can be taken from time to time on the basis of the political situation prevailing in the region.

“Though amendments have been moved, a decision has been taken not to mention the name of any party, including the Congress, in the vast secular, Left, democratic platform. Names of no parties, whether it is the Congress or other regional parties, will be mentioned,” highly placed sources said. Earlier several CPI leaders - among them Sathyan Mokeri and T Santhosh Kumar - had pointed out the need to bring in more clarity on the issue of the Congress alliance. There were amendments moved in this regard. About 300 amendments on various matters came up before the party congress on the political resolution. Senior leader Shameem Faizee, in a chat with reporters, too hinted there’s no need to mention the name of the Congress. “Why should we mention the Congress alone? Why not then the DMK or the RJD, the SP or the other regional parties,” he said.

Sources said the Control Commission report presented before the delegates dies no mention the name of senior leader K E Ismail. After the CPI’s Malappuram state conference where the Commission report pointed fingers at him, Ismail had lodged a complaint with the party’s central leadership.

It was widely perceived the Control Commission report will go into details of the issue. However, it chose to keep mum on the complaint. “The party leadership is of the view the unnecessary issue should have been avoided,” said sources.