Pinarayi mass murder case: Accused Soumya sent to jail

Soumya, the murder accused in the death of four in a family at Pinarayi, was sent to prison by the court on Saturday and was remanded till May 8.

Published: 29th April 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Soumya being taken to her house in Pinarayi for gathering evidence | Express

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Soumya, the murder accused in the death of four in a family at Pinarayi, was sent to prison by the court on Saturday and was remanded till May 8. Since the police custody period was over on Saturday evening, she was produced before the judicial first class magistrate and was duly sent to the prison.The court gave permission to arrest Soumya on Monday in connection with the death of her daughter Aishwarya.

The probe team has filed a plea requesting the court not to grant bail to Soumya, as if she is given bail, there is a possibility the witnesses will be threatened or influenced by her. They also said in their report submitted to the court that her life is also in danger. Soumya was sent to the women’s cell of special jail in Kannur.  Though there were rumours galore that Adv B A Aloor will appear in the court for Soumya on Saturday, he didn’t come.

