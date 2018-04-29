Q: What did girl do? A: She used bro’s qn paper

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI:In a dramatic twist in the Kottayam CBSE question paper case, an inquiry by the Board found the Class X student, who alleged she was given a two-year-old question paper, was carrying a pre-written question paper and she copied the same thing on the answer script.

"Instead of using the correct question paper set for the year 2018, she used her brother's set of 2016 for the exam," revealed CBSE.In an affidavit, the CBSE stated an inquiry was conducted by its assistant secretary Vikas Kumar Agarwal on this issue. The affidavit was filed in response to a petition filed by Mount Carmel Vidyanikethan student Ameeya Saleem, urging the CBSE to take prompt action.

The court had directed the CBSE the pending of the petition shall not be a ground for conducting a retest for the petitioner in mathematics.However, CBSE informed the petitioner, who was always weak in maths, now attempts to mislead the authorities by fabricating a story, and submitting false complaints to the Board and its authorities.

The CBSE pointed out the petitioner did not express her grievance on the day of maths exam. Only after its completion, at around 2.50 pm, it was informed through the school principal.

In her representation to the CBSE Regional Office, Thiruvananthapuram, she had stated that only after the exam's completion she realised the question paper which she got was of the year 2016. "Now the question arises as to how she realised the question paper was of the year 2016?" asked CBSE.

While verifying the seating plan and her attendance sheet, it was revealed candidates just previous to her and next to her got correct set of question papers, that is 30/2 and 30/1 respectively. It means the petitioner must have got the question paper set no 30/3, whereas in the attendance sheet and seating plan, her question paper set had been shown as 30/1 which cannot be practically possible. At the same time, no other candidates in the room had any complaints and they got the correct set of question papers.

The CBSE also collected a seating plan of her elder brother, who wrote the exam in 2016. The seating plan clearly reveals his question paper set no was 30/1 in mathematics subject. “Instead of using the correct question paper set, that is 30/3 for the year 2018, she used her brothers question paper to write the exam,” it said.