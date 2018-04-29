S Sudhakar Reddy gets third term to lead CPI

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: S Sudhakar Reddy has been elected for a third term as CPI general secretary. The CPI's 23rd Party Congress which concluded in Kollam on Sunday, re-elected Reddy along with a 11 member central secretariat.

Student leader Kanhaia Kumar has been elected to the national council. Current deputy general secretary Gurudasan Das Gupta and senior Kerala leader Pannian Raveendran have been dropped from the central secretariat.

In addition to 31 member national executive, a 126 member national council has also been elected. Unity of left secular democratic parties against the BJP government is the main agenda before the CPI, said Reddy.