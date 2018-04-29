S Sudhakar Reddy retains CPI reins amid surge of fresh faces

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: S Sudhakar Reddy has been re-elected for a third straight term to lead the CPI at a time when Communists are going through a turbulent period in national politics.The CPI’s 23rd Party Congress, which concluded in Kollam on Sunday, will go down in history as one where Kerala’s official faction had its way. The five-day meet witnessed a paradigm shift in leadership, an emergence of many new faces and youth leaders.

Speaking to the media, Reddy underscored the party’s mission to fight the RSS-BJP combine on a common platform of secular, democratic and Left forces. Reddy made it categorically clear the party was not for any alliance with Congress, but said the option for an understanding with secular forces, including the grand old party was always open.The new leadership has several fresh faces, including six youngsters representing the youth and student outfits. JNU leader Kanhaiya Kumar has made it to the national council.