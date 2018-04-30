Home States Kerala

CPI National Council: C Divarakan, Mullakkara Ratnakaran among senior leaders dropped

Senior leader C Divakaran had an unceremonious exit when he along with three others were dropped from the National Council.

Published: 30th April 2018 03:22 AM

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Senior leader C Divakaran had an unceremonious exit when he along with three others were dropped from the National Council. Making his dissatisfaction evident, Divakaran said he does not want to follow godfathers of any kind.Divakaran reportedly boycotted the state unit meet that finalized the state’s nominees to the National Council.

“Whether I am retained or dropped, I am neither happy nor disappointed. After all, it is not the post of the Indian President,” said Divakaran, responding to queries from the media, before leaving the venue in a huff. Of those dropped, C N Chandran is part of the Ismail faction.

At the delegates’ meet from Kerala, Chandran made his unhappiness known. He said though he is not a major leader, he did want to continue in the council. He was also however quick to add that he is ready to accept the decision, keeping in mind the need for unity within the party.

Most of the new council members belong to the official faction. It is learnt that senior leader Mullakkara Ratnakaran who was expected to make it to the National Council is also unhappy over not being considered. While senior leader Sathyan Mokeri was dropped, his wife and Mahila Sangham leader P Vasantham made it to the council.The Kanam faction felt the decision was part of inducting 20 per cent of new faces. There is no factionalism whatsoever. All the decisions were unanimous, they said.

Central secretariat
Sudhakar Reddy, D Raja, Shameem Faizee, Amarjeet Kaur, Atul Kumar Anjaan, Rameendra Kumar, K Narayan, Kanam Rajendran, Binoy Viswam , B K Kango,Pallab Sen Gupta

Nat’l council members from Kerala
Binoy Viswam, Kanam Rajendran , K E Ismail, K Prakash Babu, E Chandrasekharan, P Vasantham, T V Balan, C N Jayadevan, K P Rajendran, J Chinju Rani, N Anirudhan, N Rajan, Mahesh Kakkath (Candidate member)

