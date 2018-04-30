Few factional voices, Kerala CPI unit stronger

Anil S By

Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kanam Rajendran-led official faction has almost eliminated factional voices in the state unit. C Divakaran was dropped from the national council while leaders from the Ismail camp too did not make it. Another senior leader Binoy Viswam, along with state secretary Kanam, was inducted into the central secretariat.

As expected, senior leader Pannian Raveendran, who stepped down from the central secretariat, was made chairman of the 11-member Central Control Commission. Veteran leader from the state C A Kurian is also part of it.

Sources said Ismail, who is at loggerheads with the powerful Kanam faction, was retained in the national executive so as to ensure he does not cash in on alleged victimisation. Almost all other leaders from the Ismail faction were dropped.

Kanam chaired the newly elected national council meet on Sunday. AITUC leader Amarjeet Kaur proposed Reddy’s name as general secretary for a third term. Though party norms suggest two terms for a general secretary, one can continue if he or she gets a two-third majority in the council. Reddy was a unanimous choice.

No deputy general secretary was elected this time around, with Reddy pointing out the party constitution does not insist on such a post. If needed, a call will be taken later in this regard, he said. The congress also elected a 126-member national council, in addition to 13 candidate members. The nominees from Jammu & Kashmir and Tripura have been kept vacant. There will also be one invitee from Lakshadweep.