By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannathanam on Sunday demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged custodial death of S R Sreejith of Varapuzha.

“It is not a right thing that the state police who allegedly tortured Sreejith in custody is heading the investigation, he told reporters after visiting the residence of Sreejith on Sunday. It is highly deplorable that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is yet to visit the house of Sreejith to console the bereaved family members.“The government should provide a government job for Akhila, wife of the deceased,” Kannanthanam said.