Kerala school classrooms to go digital by June

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major step to make the schools in the state self-sufficient in the digital arena, the state government has initiated measures to provide video conferencing system in all classrooms. In the first phase, 4,775 schools have been selected for implementation. As part of the implementation, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has already floated a tender for purchasing multifunction printers, high definition digital handicam, HD webcam and 42 inch LED television. According to government sources, the installation of the system is expected to be completed by June.

Earlier, 34,500 classrooms in the schools were converted into smart classrooms by obtaining laptops, multi-media projectors, mounting kits, USB sticks, and screens. Apart from this, all the schools in the state have broadband internet connectivity.

Subjectwise training in information and communication technology has been imparted to all teachers, said Anwar Sadath, KITE vice-chairman. “The Samagra Resource portal provides content and lesson plan preparation, while the Sampoorna portal gives administrative and academic support,” he said. Both portals are run by the Education Department.

The hi-tech classroom project was announced in the first budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan government in 2016. The KIIFB has allocated R493.50 crore for what is also the largest deployment of information and communication technology in the state so far. A pilot project of the hi-tech school programme has already been implemented in 139 schools under four assembly constituencies: Alappuzha, Puthukkad, Kozhikode North and Taliparamba.