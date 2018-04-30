Question paper issue: CBSE’s claim does not hold water, says Amiya Salim’s kin

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Refuting the CBSE’s charges on the question paper issue, the relatives of Amiya Salim of Chathankottumalil Kochuvazhayil, Kummanam here, who had flagged the issue of having received the wrong question paper for the CBSE Class X exam, said they can indeed substantiate the charges before the High Court.Nazar, a relative of Amiya, said the CBSE’s argument does not hold water.

“There have been reports indicating Amiya had made up the story and such claims are likely to affect the mental make-up of the girl, who is a Class X student. There is no reason why the girl should have come out with the false complaint. We are standing our ground and will be doing so before the court,” he said. “The CBSE stance she failed to draw the invigilator’s attention to the issue is besides the point. She came to know about the change in the question paper only when she discussed it with her classmates after the exam was over. We will submit all the details before the court when the case will be taken up on May 4,” he said.

Amiya is planning to submit a fresh affidavit countering the CBSE’s claims.Earlier, the CBSE authorities stated before the court Amiya used her brother’s question paper from 2016 while levelling the charge.