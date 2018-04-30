Home States Kerala

Soon, ‘entrepreneurship’ to be part of Kerala school curriculum

In a bid to boost early-stage incubation in the state, the government is planning to include ‘entrepreneurship’ in school curriculum.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to boost early-stage incubation in the state, the government is planning to include ‘entrepreneurship’ in school curriculum. The government will soon initiate steps in this regard with the support of Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), said Tom Jose, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour and Skills Department.“Besides, efforts will be made to identify people with entrepreneurial skills and provide assistance to set up business ventures,” he said.

Jose, who visited the stalls set up at India Skills Kerala (ISK) 2018, a three-day event jointly organised by Industrial Training Department and KASE at Marine Drive here, said the government is planning to adopt innovative designs displayed in the ISK competition in its various departments.Stressing the need for creating awareness on the significance of entrepreneurship, he said: “The biggest challenge before us is that we do not have a generation who understands the significance of skill development and the innumerable possibilities of entrepreneurship. This situation has to change and for that, the concept of ‘job hunting’ should be replaced with ‘job creation’.”

“Those countries supporting entrepreneurial talents are making progress by leaps and bounds on the economic front. A classic example is the US, a country that has many teenage millionaires. If you look for teenage millionaires in India, there won’t be many,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the state-level finale of the ‘India Skills Kerala 2018’ the other day. Winners of the zonal competitions are participating in the three-day finale that will conclude on Monday. The 112 finalists were selected from 7,422 participants in the district and zonal competitions.

