Summer classes on against orders; Kerala government warns schools

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Schools are responsible for instilling values like discipline and respect for rules and the law in the future leaders of the state and the country. But what happens when they themselves flout norms?

Summer vacation in the state has led to such a situation, as several schools are holding summer classes since mid-April, showing scant regard to the directives of the state government and the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR).

It is learnt several schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are holding summer classes for students of Classes 8 to 12. A few unaided schools following the state curriculum have also followed suit on the pretext of completing the syllabus.

While a Kerala High Court directive issued around 10 days ago had stayed the March 31 order of the Director of Public Instruction (DPI) banning summer classes, it was only applicable for Class IX to XII students of select schools and that, too, only if the latter fulfilled certain conditions.

“The court had allowed only 30 CBSE schools in the state to conduct summer classes, subject to conditions. However, more schools are conducting such classes based on the order,” said KeSCPCR chairman C J Antony. Taking note of this, the government has decided to initiate action against such schools. Education Department rules stipulate all schools to grant at least 50 days of summer vacation to students.

‘Students asked to shun uniforms’

Mahesh Kumar, parent of a Class IX student of a CBSE school, said the student was told to attend special classes at the school without following the prescribed dress code. Interestingly, many schools have asked students to tell people they are going for some ‘function’ in the school.

“It is pathetic the school managements are aiming for a result-oriented education system, rather than asking students to engage in other activities. With summer vacations on, children are honing their skills in extra-curricular activities. Special classes prove to be a dampener for many students and stress them out more,” Mahesh said.

Stringent action will be taken

C J Antony told Express stringent action will be taken against schools as per the Right to Education Act and a letter will be forwarded to District Education Officers and CBSE and CISCE regional offices.

“We are receiving many petitions alleging the schools are violating the order. This will be under our active consideration and we will do as per the Commission’s capacity,” Antony said. He said parents and guardians should also come forward and urge schools to stop such trend. “But most parents are hardly bothered,” he said.The petitioners told KeSCPCR the conduct of such classes while the temperature soared was putting children under mental and physical duress.

DPI order

The March 31 DPI circular had banned holding classes in schools during the two-month summer vacation and warned of disciplinary action against erring schools. Rising summer heat was cited as reason for the ban.