VHP leader Sadhvi Saraswati booked for hate speech in Kerala's Kasargod

Badiadka police have registered a case of hate speech against Madhya Pradesh-based preacher Sadhvi Saraswati for calling on people to slash the neck of cow slaughterers and 'love jihadis'.

Sadhvi Saraswati is also the president of Sanatan Dharma Prachar Seva Samiti. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Badiadka police have registered a case of hate speech against Madhya Pradesh-based preacher Sadhvi Saraswati for calling on people to slash the neck of cow slaughterers and 'love jihadis'.

An officer said she had been booked under Sections 295 (A), 153 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. 
He said Section 295A was a non-bailable offence and slapped for alleged deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings. 

The other charges against her are wantonly giving provocation with the intention to cause rioting, and criminal intimidation.

The case was filed on a complaint filed by Noufal K of Uliyathadukka in Madhur village. "He gave the complaint to the district police chief, who directed us to file the case," said the officer of Badiadka station.

Speaking at a 'Virat Hindu convention' in Badiadka last Friday, Saraswati called on youths to gift swords to their sisters so that they could slash the necks of 'love jihadis' who would dare to even look at them.

Saraswati, who is also the president of Sanatan Dharma Prachar Seva Samiti, also said that 'Gau Mata' (cows) was killed and beef party organised in Kerala, those she is respected the world over. "Such slaughterers have no right to live in India...," she had said.

Then she went on to say: "Now I would say something which might sound bitter or wrong... You all consider cow as your mother. If your mother is standing in junction and goons are teasing her, what would you do? But in Kerala, cows are publicly slaughtered in front of your eyes... Those who slaughter cow, they should also be slaughtered in public square," she said.

The convention was presided over by Congress's Badiadka panchayat president K N Krishna Bhat.
Last year, the preacher had said in Goa that "beef eating is like eating mother's meat, and therefore, such people should be hanged in a public square and when their bodies are hung publicly, no one will dare to eat beef". 

