Wild honey to fetch Kerala some foreign money

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:A taste of wild Kerala will soon be on offer at supermarkets across West Asia and Europe as the state government has inked a deal with a private company to export and market organic wild honey from the state.Tourism and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the Kerala State Federation of SC/ST Development Cooperative has entered into an agreement with Amruth Exports to export the organic wild honey.

The wild honey will be exported with an organic certification of Lacon Quality Certification (India) Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of German company LACON GmbH, as quality is a very serious matter in the export of wild honey, said M Suresh Kumar of Amruth Exports.

“We hope to export around 100 tonnes of wild honey collected from the state’s forests to UAE and Germany in the first phase as there are a lot of requests from these places. The Kerala State Federation of SC/ST Development Cooperative has agreed to provide around 50-70 tonnes of wild honey annually and the rest will be collected from Honey Eco Development Committees and Vana Suraksha Samitis operational in the state,” he said.

Federation managing director P Donbosko said the deal will benefit traditional honey collectors. At present, they are given Rs 400 per kg of wild honey collected from forests. With the new deal, the federation will be able to provide around R500 to them and depending upon the market conditions in foreign countries, they will get a price in proportion to international market prices, he said.

There is a 40 per cent decline in world bee production after Colony collapse disorder, according to former KAU dean and bee scientist Dr Stephen Devanesan.“Natural Manuka honey from leptospermum scoparium plant will fetch a sum of around Rs 9,000 per kg in international market and if it’s organic, the price is decided by the exporter. But the real challenge in honey export is maintaining quality. Honey can be exported only as per the standard laid down by the Codex Alimentarius, for which modern apiculture practices have to be followed. So it has to be seen whether the honey collected by the traditional honey collectors using age-old practices will pass the quality test,” he said.But it is a fact that the superior-quality organic liquid honey collected from the forests can be considered as ‘liquid gold’ if it is extracted as per the world standard, he added.

Sureshkumar said “since the international community is very much concerned about quality, we’re planning to process the honey collected from the forest at our plant before exporting them. Since the forests of Kerala are known for unique biodiversity and rich flora and fauna, the wild honey is available here in array of baffling ranges --- bitter, sweet or scented with anything from various tropical flowers to fruits,” he said.

Processing a big task

The processing of honey is a big task as the Company has to maintain its moisture content at various levels depending upon the country they export. Further, the export firm is aiming to impart training on modern apiculture in association with the government to traditional honey collectors in a phased manner, if only the standard prescribed by EU countries can be achieved. So in the initial stage, the export will be to Middle East countries and the honey export to EU countries will be taken up based on the progress in maintaining quality and hygiene in the process of honey extraction by tribals. Since the market for pure organic honey is very high, the tribals can be offered a remuneration on par with the modern practises they ready to follow in extraction.

