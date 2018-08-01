Home States Kerala

BJP will forge successful alliances ahead of LS polls: Sreedharan Pillai

Newly-anointed state BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday said the party’s state unit will adopt a ‘practical approach’ to ensure electoral success. 

Published: 01st August 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

New state BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai being received at Kozhikode Railway station by BJP workers on Tuesday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Newly-anointed state BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday said the party’s state unit will adopt a ‘practical approach’ to ensure electoral success. He also exuded confidence the BJP will be able to forge successful alliances with various groups cutting across political and religious lines ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Sending out feelers to all sections of society, especially minorities, with the aim of broadening the party’s base, Pillai said BJP will like to be an ‘inclusive party’ that would adopt the policy of ‘justice for all and appeasement of none’. 

Also Read | Pillai’s anointment is Shah’s master stroke

He was speaking at a ‘meet-the-press’ programme organised by the Calicut Press Club a day after his selection to the top post for the second time. “We are open to all groups. Hindutva is the soul of the party and the nation. Without watering down Hindutva, we will be able to bring all sections, including minorities, into our fold,” Pillai said. On whether the stand was contradictory, Pillai said the party’s opponents were spreading a wrong perception of Hindutva among the minorities. However, he said BJP will be able to counter this propaganda.

“Untouchability is a crime in politics. As far as we are concerned, we do not practice untouchability towards any group. I have no doubt even my Muslim brothers will come to BJP, as there are many who are willing to join (the party). We wish to include them all into our fold,” Pillai said. He said issues with the Thushar Vellapally-led BDJS had been resolved after most of the latter’s demands were fulfilled.‘Will adopt an Issue and strategy based approach’Pillai said the state unit will adopt an issue-based and strategy-based approach to bring all groups under its fold. 

“The BJP central leadership has fixed a clear target for the Lok Sabha, local body and Assembly elections due in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. We are confident of achieving the target,” he said. 
Citing instances of various groups that would emerge as possible allies of BJP, Sreedharan Pillai said a section of leaders in the Congress were resenting the hegemony of the Muslim League in the UDF. 
“I have advised such Congress leaders to leave the Congress and form regional outfits to work together for a change,” he said.

Talking numbers
Pillai said if the figures of the previous election were analysed, there were 11 Parliament constituencies in Kerala where the BJP polled between 2.6 lakh to 1.75 lakh votes. “The NDA just needs to improve the tally in 2019 to become a front that would win a considerable number of seats,” he said. Pillai admitted recent incidents of lynching and murders by right-wing groups had panicked not only Muslims but also many Hindus. “However, the violent incidents are the handiwork of right-wing extremists who have no links with BJP or RSS,” he said.

Leaders’ elevation
On the possible elevation of senior leaders like P P Mukundan and K Raman Pillai to key posts in the party, Pillai said the duo was already members of the party.  “BJP is a democratic party and its members can be elevated to any level,” he said. On BJP’s stand on the Sabarimala women’s entry issue, Pillai said the party was yet to spell out its views on it. On his views of organisations such as NSS – which opposed the entry of women into the temple – Pillai said the stand of NSS chief G Sukumaran Nair on the issue should be seriously considered by all stakeholders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
P S Sreedharan Pillai Kerala BJP practical approach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century