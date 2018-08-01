BJP will forge successful alliances ahead of LS polls: Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Newly-anointed state BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday said the party’s state unit will adopt a ‘practical approach’ to ensure electoral success. He also exuded confidence the BJP will be able to forge successful alliances with various groups cutting across political and religious lines ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Sending out feelers to all sections of society, especially minorities, with the aim of broadening the party’s base, Pillai said BJP will like to be an ‘inclusive party’ that would adopt the policy of ‘justice for all and appeasement of none’.

Also Read | Pillai’s anointment is Shah’s master stroke

He was speaking at a ‘meet-the-press’ programme organised by the Calicut Press Club a day after his selection to the top post for the second time. “We are open to all groups. Hindutva is the soul of the party and the nation. Without watering down Hindutva, we will be able to bring all sections, including minorities, into our fold,” Pillai said. On whether the stand was contradictory, Pillai said the party’s opponents were spreading a wrong perception of Hindutva among the minorities. However, he said BJP will be able to counter this propaganda.

“Untouchability is a crime in politics. As far as we are concerned, we do not practice untouchability towards any group. I have no doubt even my Muslim brothers will come to BJP, as there are many who are willing to join (the party). We wish to include them all into our fold,” Pillai said. He said issues with the Thushar Vellapally-led BDJS had been resolved after most of the latter’s demands were fulfilled.‘Will adopt an Issue and strategy based approach’Pillai said the state unit will adopt an issue-based and strategy-based approach to bring all groups under its fold.

“The BJP central leadership has fixed a clear target for the Lok Sabha, local body and Assembly elections due in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. We are confident of achieving the target,” he said.

Citing instances of various groups that would emerge as possible allies of BJP, Sreedharan Pillai said a section of leaders in the Congress were resenting the hegemony of the Muslim League in the UDF.

“I have advised such Congress leaders to leave the Congress and form regional outfits to work together for a change,” he said.

Talking numbers

Pillai said if the figures of the previous election were analysed, there were 11 Parliament constituencies in Kerala where the BJP polled between 2.6 lakh to 1.75 lakh votes. “The NDA just needs to improve the tally in 2019 to become a front that would win a considerable number of seats,” he said. Pillai admitted recent incidents of lynching and murders by right-wing groups had panicked not only Muslims but also many Hindus. “However, the violent incidents are the handiwork of right-wing extremists who have no links with BJP or RSS,” he said.

Leaders’ elevation

On the possible elevation of senior leaders like P P Mukundan and K Raman Pillai to key posts in the party, Pillai said the duo was already members of the party. “BJP is a democratic party and its members can be elevated to any level,” he said. On BJP’s stand on the Sabarimala women’s entry issue, Pillai said the party was yet to spell out its views on it. On his views of organisations such as NSS – which opposed the entry of women into the temple – Pillai said the stand of NSS chief G Sukumaran Nair on the issue should be seriously considered by all stakeholders.