Coordinated operations by national and state agencies to put tab on drug cartels

KOCHI: While Kerala has become to be a state with highest drug abuse-related cases after Punjab, the law enforcement agency under state and the central governments have decided to act together to curtail the drug flow to the state. A meeting of the law and enforcement agencies held in Kochi on Tuesday in which decision was taken to share the facilities and intelligence for identifying drug channels nabbing people behind it.

The meeting was attended by top officials including DGP of Kerala Police, Customs Commissioner, Joint Directors of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB), officers from Intelligence Bureau (IB), Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and high ranked officer of Railway Protection Force (RPF).

An officer who attended the meeting said the decision was taken for carrying out a combined operation in each district level. "The meeting discussed effective coordination between state and national level agencies in case tracking and nabbing people involved in drug smuggling and supplies. The agencies have decided to share information and cooperate with each other in successful investigation of the drug-related cases. Combined operations would be based on each district level. Similarly, the intelligence sharing between agencies were also discussed," an officer said.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar who also participated in the meeting said the coordination between agencies would be effective. Both national level and state level agencies would benefit from it. It has agreed to make use of facilities available for each agency in drug detection and investigation. "Getting access to facilities available with other agencies will help. For example, our units in Kerala do not have dog squad. But with a coordinated effort, we can avail service of Kerala Police dog squad for drug detection at entry points including airports. In a similar way, other agencies can make use of laboratory facility we have in Kochi. The service of our chemist can be used by other agencies as part of the investigation into drug cases," he said.

The joint effort also helps national agencies which are hit by staff shortage. "Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) has very few personnel in Kochi. While Customs department is also affected with inadequate staff strength at its unit deployed in Kerala. By sharing the intelligence and providing help during the investigation, these agencies would greatly benefit in future," another officer said.

The figures about drug abuse cases registered each year are a worrying trend among the agencies. the Excise Department has registered 5,944 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) in 2017 alone- the biggest haul in the history of the organisation so far.As per documents, this was more than thrice the number of cases registered in 2015 ( 1,430) and twice more than the number of cases registered in 2016 (2,985).