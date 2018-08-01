Encroachers to feel the heat

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: With only two more days left to raise the shutters of Cheruthoni dam if the inflow continues in the coming days, residents in the downstream villages of the dam told the ‘Express’ though they were scared of the consequences, they would be the least affected. A majority of the panic-stricken here are those who have illegally encroached the river and its coastal areas. Encroachments of rivers and water streams are rampant in the downstream of Idukki arch dam.

Considering the topography of the place and the sensitivity of the area to the possible flood if water is released from the dam, the local bodies should have taken stringent measures against small-scale encroachments here. The rivers have been encroached upon and side walls that had been constructed to limit the flow were pulled down, often leading to inundation during the monsoon. “Since Cheruthoni town has space limitations to provide parking areas, certain shops and business units arranged the facility by encroaching the river,” said George, a resident of Cheruthoni. Majority of the buildings constructed after encroaching the river are private business outlets. The constructions will definitely go under water if the dam shutters are raised.