Fire and Rescue Services Department gears up to face emergency

As many as 360 additional officers have been deployed for emergency evacuation, search and rescue operations.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel preparing scuba vans which have been kept on stand for emergency rescue operation, in Kochi on Tuesday| Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Fire and Rescue Services Department has made elaborate arrangements in Ernakulam and Idukki districts in the wake of the alert sounded in connection with the release of water from Idukki dam.
As many as 360 additional officers have been deployed for emergency evacuation, search and rescue operations. R Prasad, Director (Technical), Fire and Rescue Services, will be monitoring the operations once the water from the dam is released. The operations will led by fire officers Reji V Kuriakose in Idukki and A S Joby in Ernakulam. 

The strategic operations will be led by Siyad B Hassan. In Ernakulam, the areas that will be affected following the release of water have been divided into 14 sectors. In Idukki, eight sectors have been identified. “We have deployed 360 additional officers - 140 in Idukki and 220 in Ernakulam. Apart from additional deployment, all officers attached to the fire stations in Ernakulam and Idukki districts will remain on high alert,” he said.

The sectors identified in Ernakulam district include Aluva, Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Kothamangalam, North Paravoor and Eloor. In Idukki, the sectors include Cheruthoni, Thadiyanpadu, Karimban, Vimalagiri, Keerithodu and Panamkutty.In Ernakulam, 11 scuba vans, 10 ambulances, 13 dinghies and 12 firefighting equipment have been provided to the officers. Six ambulances, one dingy and six firefighting equipment have been given to those deployed for rescue operations in Idukki district. 

Control rooms
Emergency control rooms will be opened in Aluva and Idukki. Any rescue requirement can be informed to control rooms at 9497920129 (Aluva) and 9497920163 (Idukki).

