Hajj camp gets under way at CIAL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The annual Hajj Camp by the state government and Hajj Committee commenced at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Hajj camp in the presence of pilgrims and religious leaders.Pinarayi said Hajj pilgrimage has great social relevance considering values such as peace, fraternity and patience it represents. Hajj is a novel deed which unites personal and social interest, said the CM. As many as 30 lakh people will converge at Arafa as part of Hajj annually. From India, 1.75 lakh pilgrims, including 12,000 from Kerala, will be performing Hajj with the support of the government.

The pilgrims from Kerala include 300 from Lakshadweep and 47 from Mahi. As many as 25 children below 2 years are part of the Kerala contingent. For the first time, 1,100 women unaccompanied by males will be performing Hajj from the state.

Pinarayi said the Kerala government and Hajj Committee have taken complete responsibility of the pilgrimage. Central Hajj Committee and Indian consulate in Saudi Arabia had asked other states in the country to take Kerala as a model in providing facilities for the pilgrims. However, the Central Government has not taken any decision over the frequent request from the state government about increasing the Hajj quota for Kerala.