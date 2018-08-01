Home States Kerala

Malayalam ghazal singer Umbayee dies

A talented singer, Umbai (original name is PA Ibrahim) is known for his beautiful Ghazal renditions of old Malayalam songs and his own Ghazals.

Published: 01st August 2018 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Malayalam ghazal singer Umbai. (Image: YouTube)

KOCHI: Prominent Malayalam Ghazal singer and composer Umbayee passed away on Wednesday evening at a hospital in Aluva. He was 68.

Umbayee was born in Mattanchery near Kochi. He is known for his soulful Ghazal renditions of old Malayalam songs. A talented singer, Umbayee (original name is PA Ibrahim) released his first album in 1988. He has released more than ten Ghazal albums and has associated with prominent music directors and lyricists in Kerala.

Umbayee has composed music for poems written by literary stalwarts like ONV Kurup and Satchidanandan. He has also sung Ghazals of legends like Mehdi Hassan, Jagjit Singh, etc.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Umbai Malayalam Ghazal singer Kerala

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • george tharakan
    I was a fan of Umbai , only a few days back i last watched a video of this great singer , he was a soul singer , cant believe he is no more with us , may his soul rest in peace ..his songs will last for ever .. our hearts and minds are with the family ...
    21 hours ago reply
Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century