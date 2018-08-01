Migrant worker caught while dumping waste into Periyar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The local residents on Monday late night caught a migrant worker while he was dumping slaughterhouse waste into the Periyar near Aluva. The local people handed over the worker to the Aluva police station. Meanwhile, the protest staged against a slaughterhouse at Desam Vadakkekadavu from where the waste was brought to the Periyar, yielded a result with the police shutting down the slaughterhouse.