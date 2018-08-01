Home States Kerala

Missing family: Four dead bodies found in Kerala house

When foul smell started emanating from the house, neighbours conducted a search inside their house on Wednesday and found blood welled up inside.

Published: 01st August 2018 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 07:40 PM

IDUKKI: Bodies of a four-member family who went missing three days ago have been found buried inside a pit near the house on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as: Krishnan, 54 of Kanattu house, Kambakakaanam near Vannappuram, his wife Suseela, 50, daughter Asha, 21, and son Arjun, 17. Krishnan and family went missing three days ago.

When foul smell started emanating from the house, neighbours conducted a search inside their house on Wednesday and found blood welled up inside. A newly dug pit near the cattle shed outside the house was also found. However, the pit was found filled with mud. Upon informed by the local people, Kaliyar police reached the spot and dugout the four dead bodies under the supervision of Thodupuzha Tahsildar Vinod Rajan.

The local people said Krishnan and his brothers are known by the name “Panchapandavas” (five sons of king Pandu inMahabharatha). They said there were property dispute between the brothers. Some locals have said that the family used to conduct witchcraft inside the house. A probe by Thodupuzha DySP is on.

