Old bund over town has Idukki worried

IDUKKI: Despite the state government’s assurance not to panic about the Orange alert issued, local residents are worried about a 20-year-old bund that was constructed along the Cheruthoni River above the town area. The bund, constructed by the district panchayat in 1998, to conduct pedal boat service for tourists has become structurally weak and would collapse once the water from Cheruthony dam is released.

“Though the bund was constructed to open a pedal boat service for tourists, no boating service was conducted so far. The bund since has become a heap of mud and waste,” said Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) Cheruthoni unit president Vinu B Thomas. “Due to this, the depth of the river has reduced by around 4 ft since 1992, when the water from the reservoir was last released. Hence, the chance of water swelling more into the catchment area is high,” he added.

KVVES on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the District Collector demanding the demolition of the bund.However, Water Resources Minister Mathew T Thomas, while visiting the dam on Tuesday, said there was no need to demolish the bund as dam shutters have not yet opened. “Further decisions regarding the issue would be taken by KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board),” he said.If the bund collapses, the flood water could submerge 75 per cent of the town area, said KVVES secretary Varghese.

If the flood water enters the town, the Idukki-Kattappana road from Cheruthony would be completely destroyed and would submerge the Thodupuzha-Puliyanmala road. “If the bund is demolished and removed before the shutters are opened, the town can be saved from flood,” Varghese said.