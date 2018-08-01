Phase I of project LIFE to be completed by August end

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first phase of project LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) being implemented by the state government will be completed by August-end. Around 82 per cent of the first phase of the project, which aims at making Kerala a zero-homeless state, has already been completed. "The remaining work will be completed by the end of August," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday.

He was speaking after launching the construction work of houses for the dwellers of P&T Nagar Colony here. "Some of the beneficiaries who have received the funds for constructing houses were unable to carry out the work because of health issues and old age. The local bodies should identify such beneficiaries and help them complete the construction," he said.The LIFE benefits will be provided to those people who own land but do not have the financial capacity to construct house. Along with the financial aid provided by the government, the respective local bodies should give Rs 80,000 to the beneficiaries.

In Kochi, houses will be constructed for 85 families residing at P&T Colony at Gandhinagar. The residents of P&T colony are mainly engaged in various occupations within the city. Hence, they will have to be rehabilitated within the Corporation limits. The rehabilitation facility is coming up on the land owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority at Mundamveli near Thoppumpady. Around 70 cents of land will be used for the housing colony at Mundamevli. There will be two blocks, with a total of 88 houses in them. Each house will have a total area of 400 sq ft with one drawing room, two bedrooms, kitchen and toilet.