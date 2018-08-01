Home States Kerala

Rain to continue till Saturday

Kerala Rain .(Photo| EPS/Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Southwest monsoon has been active in the last 24 hours over Kerala and the meteorology officers have forecasted heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) to very heavy rainfall (7-24cm in 24 hours) at a few places in Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday and rain accompanied with thunder till Saturday.  

The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea along and off Kerala coast, over Lakshadweep area and southwest, central and north Arabian Sea as strong winds mainly from the westerly direction with a speed occasionally reaching 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph.  The sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over southwest, central and north Arabian sea. According to the forecast, there will be high waves in the range of 3.0-3.3 metres up to Wednesday along the coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep islands. In the last 24 hours, Thiruvananthapuram city received the highest rainfall of 9.1 cm followed by Alappuzha with 8.2 cm.

