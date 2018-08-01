Sands Inifinit: A desirable address for IT firms in Kochi   

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Smart City-Kochi will also have the distinction of hosting south India’s largest and tallest IT tower - Sands Infinit. Built by Lulu Group’s IT infrastructure arm Sands Infrabuild, the 32-storeyed twin IT tower on a single podium is set to be open for business in the middle of 2019. The development in an area of 12.74 acres encompasses 37 lakh square feet of built-up area with the potential to generate approximately 30,000 jobs when fully occupied.

A brief on the company’s website reads ‘From the great heights of Sands Infinit, you see the horizon extending into infinity. You notice the calm, unhurried backwaters. You look around and imagine a powerful business ecosystem coming to life. You look beyond to Kochi, a city brimming with possibilities. You close your eyes and catch a glimpse of professionals with a purpose. This is it. This is where your business should be. This is the next level. This is where you experience limitless’.

According to Sans Infrabuild, the twin-towers is expected to be an icon and the most desirable address for IT companies, a possible invitation to venture into the state. The twin towers will be striving to achieve LEED certification and will host state-of-the-art energy conservation measures with natural lighting and solar energy harvesting. Contributing to Smart City-Kochi’s zero-discharge initiative, it will also host modern water harvesting techniques.