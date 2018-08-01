Home States Kerala

Sands Inifinit: A desirable address for IT firms in Kochi   

According to Sans Infrabuild, the twin-towers is expected to be an icon and the most desirable address for IT companies.

Published: 01st August 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Smart City-Kochi will also have the distinction of hosting south India’s largest and tallest IT tower - Sands Infinit. Built by Lulu Group’s IT infrastructure arm Sands Infrabuild, the 32-storeyed twin IT tower on a single podium is set to be open for business in the middle of 2019. The development in an area of 12.74 acres encompasses 37 lakh square feet of built-up area with the potential to generate approximately 30,000 jobs when fully occupied.

A brief on the company’s website reads ‘From the great heights of Sands Infinit, you see the horizon extending into infinity. You notice the calm, unhurried backwaters. You look around and imagine a powerful business ecosystem coming to life. You look beyond to Kochi, a city brimming with possibilities. You close your eyes and catch a glimpse of professionals with a purpose. This is it. This is where your business should be. This is the next level. This is where you experience limitless’.

According to Sans Infrabuild, the twin-towers is expected to be an icon and the most desirable address for IT companies, a possible invitation to venture into the state. The twin towers will be striving to achieve LEED certification and will host state-of-the-art energy conservation measures with natural lighting and solar energy harvesting. Contributing to Smart City-Kochi’s zero-discharge initiative, it will also host modern water harvesting techniques.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sands Infinit Sands Infrabuild Lulu Group

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century