Sree Ayyankali Cultural Council cries foul over appointment of Kufos teachers

The Sree Ayyankali Cultural Council on Tuesday alleged there have been irregularities in the appointment of teachers in Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos). 

Published: 01st August 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sree Ayyankali Cultural Council on Tuesday alleged there have been irregularities in the appointment of teachers in Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos). According to them, an inquiry conducted by the governing council after receiving complaints regarding the irregularities had found the community reservation for appointments at University were violated.

"The GC also found the university had violated the 2010 UGC norms. It had also violated the governing council's decision to fill the vacancies through the communal reservation. Irregularities were also found in the advertisement released to fill teachers vacancy," said P K Bahuleyan, an office-bearer of the council.
However, Kufos vice-chancellor Dr A Ramachandran refuted all allegations and said, "There have been no irregularities in any appointments. These allegations are being raised by vested interests who don't want to see the university reaching great academic heights."

According to him, the complaints had been found baseless by the SC/ST commission, which disposed of it after conducting an inquiry. "Even the chancellor didn't find anything irregular in the appointments. We have been appointing qualified faculty to various departments in our endeavour to achieve the NAAC accreditation and become a premier institution," said the VC. However, the council members alleged the GC's subcommittee had found the university didn't keep a register on the communal reservation and hadn't called in qualified candidates for interview.

