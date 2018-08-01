State fully equipped to face any contingency: E Chandrasekharan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is fully prepared to face any eventuality in the wake of opening of shutters of Idukki dam. Speaking to Express Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan said the Revenue Department has made elaborate arrangements anticipating the possibility of opening of dam shutters. However, considering the inflow of water into the reservoir in the last 24 hours, the chance for opening the dam shutters is very bleak for the time being, unless there is a major rain in the catchment areas, he said.

On preparatory mode

Nonetheless, the state is on preparatory mode for the possibility of opening the shutters of the dam. The water level in the dam by 5 pm on Tuesday stood at 2,395.56 ft against the full reservoir limit of 2,403 ft. The situation is fully under control and the government has directed the police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to be prepared to face any kind of eventuality, he said.

The state government is also analysing the situation and the shutters of dam would be opened only after the water level in the reservoir reached the 2,397 feet on a trial run basis. If the shutters are opened by 40 cm, the water level can be reduced considerably by discharging around 60 cubic ft water in a second from the reservoir, he said. The revenue officers who are on leave have been urged to report for duty considering the gravity of the situation.

All the revenue offices would be operational round the clock. Alerts would be issued with an interval of 12, 6 and 4 hours in advance before the trial run begins. Three out of the five vents which were blocked after mud caved in near the Cheruthoni bridge have been almost cleaned by the officers to facilitate the flow of the water. Remaining work would be completed on a war footing, the minister said.