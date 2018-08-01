Trial run unlikely as there is slight decrease in inflow

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: Minister for water resources Mathew T Thomas on Tuesday said the current situation of Idukki dam did not warrant a trial run. “Presently, there is no emergency situation to open the shutters of the dam. Water level was rising by only .02 ft per hour. That means in 17 hours, the water level rose only by 0.44 feet. Hence, the estimates do not suggest an immediate release of the reservoir water” he said.

He was speaking after visiting the dam for evaluating the present situation. The minister had made it clear the people in the downstream need not panic and the water would be released only after the authorities inform them officially. He said steps will be taken to remove all the blockages that hinder the free flow of water from Cheruthony Dam to Panamkutty.

“If the old check dam at Cheruthoni town results in diverting the water or blocking its flow, steps will be taken to solve the issue during the trial run,” minister said. He also added the department could easily handle the issue, once the water from Lower Periyar and Idmalayar dams reach Bhoothathankettu, as the water could be released from there without causing much difficulty to the downstream.